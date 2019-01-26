Wike Raises the Alarm about Plot to Postpone Elections

Says APC and INEC are plotting to unleash violence on Rivers

By Davidson Iriekpen



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have perfected plans to postpone Rivers elections on the altar of planned violence.

Wike declared that the APC has been directed to burn INEC offices in several local government areas to create an atmosphere of insecurity for Rivers elections to be postponed.

Speaking during the PDP Campaign rally at Asari-Toru Local Government Area in Buguma yesterday, Wike said that the plot to destroy INEC offices in Rivers State would be executed by the sacked factional Rivers State APC Chairman, Ojukaye Flag Amachree. He said Amachree and his hatchet men discussed the strategy on Thursday.

“INEC thinks they are smart, but we are smarter than them. They met with APC and instructed them to generate extreme crisis for them to postpone the elections in Rivers State.

“APC went to INEC and INEC told them that as far as the law is concerned, their hands are tied. INEC told them that the only way they can assist the APC is for the embattled party to generate violence for security agencies to write security report to enable INEC to postpone Rivers elections.

“It is this agreement between INEC and APC that emboldened APC to openly declare that elections will not hold in Rivers State. This is a threat to national peace,” he said.

Wike noted that intelligence report indicate that INEC had instructed her printers in Switzerland to add APC on the ballot in Rivers State because they are expecting favourable judgment at the Supreme Court.

“INEC has told their printer in Switzerland to include APC on the ballot because they believe that APC will get judgment . We know the tricks of INEC. We have the capacity to chase out these animals.

“Let nobody push us to the wall. If there is any war in Nigeria, they should hold INEC responsible. Anybody can contest, but the law must be followed,” he said.

He called on the international community to take note of the plot by the leadership of the APC to disrupt the general elections in Rivers State.

“APC should stop threatening the public. Be careful how you issue threats. We call on the international community to see how APC is threatening violence in Rivers State,” he said.

The governor said following the threats of state-wide violence by the APC, he has officially written to the police, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the army to take immediate action. He added that this threat to violence poses the first assignment for the Acting Inspector General of Police to prove his impartiality.

On the quest by the Kalabari to produce a governor, Governor Wike said that the ambition can only be actualised in the PDP. He said the other mushroom political parties lack the capacity to produce a Kalabari governor.

He charged the leaders of the area to concentrate on winning all the polling units of the local government area.

PDP candidate for Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency, Hon. Boma Goodhead said all efforts to create crisis on election day will fail as all PDP candidates will win fair and square.

Chairman of Rivers State PDP, Bro Felix Obuah expressed happiness that Kalabari people are solidly behind the re-election of Governor Wike.

He presented PDP Candidate for Rivers West senatorial district, Mrs Betty Apiafi; PDP candidate for Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency, Hon. Boma Goodhead, PDP Candidate for Asari-Toru State Constituency 1, Mr Takena Granville and PDP Candidate for Asari-Toru State Constituency 2, Hon Enemi Alabo George to the people and urged them to vote them on February 16 and March 16. He said that Asari-Toru is blessed with quality candidates.

Former military Governor of Cross River State, Navy Capt Ibim Princewill (rtd) noted that the agreement to support Governor Wike’s re-election is a wise decision. He said all Kalabari people will support him.

Leader of PDP in Asari-Toru LGA, Dr Emi Membere-Otaji, said that since 2015, the people have been voting PDP. He said that the people have resolved to reward Wike for his projects in the area.

Chairman of the Local Government Area, Odiari Princewill said that elections have been concluded because PDP will emerge victorious on February 16 and March 2, 2019.

Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area PDP Campaign Council, Alabo George Kerley said that the Local Government Area will be delivered under the Operation 226, where all the polling units of the area will be won by the PDP.

Commissioner of Transport, Chief Michael West said that Governor Wike has worked for the people. He said the governor’s human empowerment is outstanding.

He said that Asari-Toru Local Government Area has the highest level of appointees in the state