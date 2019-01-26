Ag. CJN Muhammad Performs First Official Duty, Swears in Election Panel Members

Asks judges to protect integrity of the judiciary

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Saturday performed his first official function as CJN by swearing in the 250 members who would sit on the 2019 Election Panels.

The swearing in, which took place inside the Chamber of the Supreme Court in Abuja, however was done with just one justice of the Supreme Court, Sidi Bage, in attendance.

The Panels comprise: National Assembly Election Petition Tribunals, Governorship Election Petition Tribunals, and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunals.

Inaugurating the panels, Justice Muhammad tasked members of the panel to rise in defence of the judiciary from those bent on destroying it.

He also charged them to discharge their duties with the fear of God.

Details later…