NIMASA Pledges to Reposition Maritime Sector

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has stated that NIMASA, under his management, would intensify efforts to reposition the maritime industry in Nigeria, as the agency moves to become a leading maritime administration in Africa.

He stated this in Lagos during the Independent Newspapers Awards 2018, where the agency bagged the Federal Government Agency of the Year award.

According to Peterside, “We are spurred by this award and we appreciate the fact that our efforts to revitalise the maritime sector through our medium term strategy plan are yielding results. We will redouble our efforts to ensure that the quest of the Federal Government to diversify the economy gets the required support from the maritime sector and its stakeholders, as it portends several opportunities for economic growth and development.”

The Director-General, who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Mr. Bashir Jamoh, dedicated the award to the agency’s stakeholders. He applauded the management of Independent Newspapers Limited for recognising the contributions of NIMASA to the economy.

Peterside appealed to the media to continue to spotlight the federal government’s efforts to reposition the economy, adding that the media remain critical in the actualisation of the government’s quest for economic diversification and development.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, Mr. Ade Ogidan, said NIMASA had maintained a high level of transparency, particularly, in financial matters.

Ogidan said: “Before, the agency cut the figure of an organisation that was riddled with corruption and all kinds of underhand practices. But the recent report of a huge and noticeable increase in revenue generation from NIMASA is a big testimony of its unalloyed commitment to playing a prominent role in the overall development of the country.”

Highlighting some of the reasons the agency was selected for the award, Ogidan noted that the significant contribution of NIMASA to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federal government, its quest for excellence through capacity building and promotion of staff, and automation of processes in the agency, among others.