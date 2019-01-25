FRSC inaugurates Special Marshals at MMA2

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Command, has inaugurated a new body of Special Marshals at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), in Lagos.

The management of MMA2 said the development was hinged on the long-standing relationship that has existed between FRSC and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the MMA2.

In his welcome address, BASL’s Group Executive Director (GED), Mr Rodger Whittle, said coping with the task of establishing and maintaining a safe and secure environment is a continuous duty that demands collective responsibility.

The challenges on the Nigerian road networks, according to him, are precariously enormous and without doubt, requires a lot of support beyond the confines of operations of regular marshals of the FRSC. He stated that this was why the initiative of establishing the Special Marshal unit was indeed a laudable one and should be encouraged.

Whittle stated further that as a responsible organisation and a leading brand within the aviation sector, this presents yet another opportunity; amongst many, for BASL to contribute its quota to national development within the ambits of the mandate of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“We have professionals of diverse fields and capacities across the BASL company present here today, who have volunteered and are committed to be part of this commission; in order to contribute meaningfully to societal safety of lives and property.

“At MMA2, the core of our service promise is to ensure seamless passenger facilitation and this ties very strongly as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative central to the fundamentals of our business mandate. We are ever willing and would continue to support and champion initiatives that are geared towards making the society safe, secure, habitable and a better place for all,” he added.

While giving his opening remarks, the Sector Head of Special Marshal, Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC), Mr. Bashiru O. Adeyemi, reiterated the benefits of the initiative to national growth and development, highlighting safety as a critical index that underscores the growth potential of any developed/developing nation.

The Lagos State Coordinator of Special Marshal, Mr. Olusola Olojede maintained that the Special Marshal program offers opportunities for organisations and individuals to give back to the society; offering selfless service for the benefit of humanity. He charged the newly inaugurated Marshals to be good ambassadors, hinting further that this new assignment requires a great deal of responsibility, accountability, commitment and selfless dedication.