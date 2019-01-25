FG Yet to Make Fresh Offer over Strike, Says ASUU

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The strike embarked upon by lecturers in the country’s universities may not end soon as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Thursday said the federal government has failed to make fresh offer on funding for the revitalisation of public universities in the country.

The President of the union, Prof. Biodun Oduwole, who made the disclosure in Strike Bulletin 9 sent to branches of the union and journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, also said the government is yet to address the issue of renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement in its new offer made to the union last Monday.

Ogunyemi, who disclosed that the government had improved its earlier offers, maintained that there were still critical issues currently unresolved.

He called the public to disregard the misinformation being peddled through various media by agents of the government and haters of the principle of the union, charging members to remain committed in the struggle to revitalise the education system.

According to him, “At the meeting held on January 21, 2017, between the union and the government agents (the Minister of Labour and Employment and Representatives of relevant government agencies), the government improved its earlier offer. However, the government has failed to address the critical issues of funding for the revitalisation of public universities in Nigeria and renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement.

“To confuse the public about our struggle, agents of the government and some haters of our principled and purposeful struggle are peddling all sorts of misinformation through various media. Members must disregard any information unverified or not authenticated by the union.”