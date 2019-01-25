DStv, GOtv Set to Showcase Laliga Big Games

Round 21 of the 2018/19 La Liga season will, again, offer Atletico Madrid the chance of putting pressure on leaders Barcelona, while Real Madrid will hope to bridge the gap between them and their table-topping rivals. The matches will be live on DStv and GOtv.

Atletico play at home to sixth-placed Getafe on Saturday evening (4.15pm on SS7 & SelGo4), while Barca will be in action away to Girona on Sunday (4.15pm on SS7 & SelGo4). Diego Simeone’s side will, on the evidence of the 3-0 thumping of Huesca last week, fancy their chances of picking up all three points and move within two points of Barcelona, who will seek to restore their five-point advantage againstGirona.

Real Madrid will hope to see their two rivals slip up, as they bid to revive their title hopes. They moved to third on the table with a 2-0 win over Sevilla last weekend and will be favourites to build further momentum when they play away to Espanyol on Sunday night (8.45pm on SS7 & SelGo4).

Elsewhere, Karl Toko Ekambi and Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal will seek to halt their slide toward the foot of the table when they head to the Mestalla to face Valencia on Saturday night (6.30pm on SS7A & SelGo4). Villarreal are winless in their last seven matches across all competitions and have slipped into the red zone of La Liga.

Sevilla will look to reinforce their place in the top four when they face Levante on Saturday (on SS7 & SelGo4), while Athletic Bilbao will look to maintain their promising recent form with a win at home to Real Betis (Saturday, 8.45pm on SS7/SS10 & SelGo2/SelGo4). Also on Saturday, Leganes will take on Eibar (6.30pmon SS7 & SelGo4).

Sunday will see clashes between Real Valladolid and Celta de Vigo (12pm on SS7/SS10 & SelGo2/SelGo4) as well as Real Sociedad and Huesca (6.30pm on SS6).

Mubarak Wakaso’s Deportivo Alaves will look to recover from the 4-0 loss to Getafe last weekend when they host relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano on Monday (on SS7 & SelGo4 at 9pm).