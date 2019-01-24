Otti, Ogah’s Kinsmen Throw Support Behind Ikpeazu Ahead 2019 Polls

Ahead of the March 2 governorship election, the people of Arochukwu and Isuikwuato Local Government Areas of Abia State have assured Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of their votes against their sons, Mazi Alex Otti of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) who hails from Arochukwu LGA, and Mr. Uche Ogah of All Progressives Congress (APC) who hails from Isuikwuato LGA, respectively.

Speaking at the local government campaign rallies in Arochukwu and Isiukwuato areas of the state, leaders from both local government areas in Abia North senatorial zone of the state said they would vote Governor Ikpeazu for a second tenure in keeping with the spirit and letter of the Abia Charter of Equity which allows the three senatorial zones of the state to take turns in the governorship seat of the Southeastern State of Abia.

Speaking while addressing members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and supporters of Governor Ikpeazu at the Aggrey Memorial School, Ibom Arochukwu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who is representing Abia North Senatorial District in the Senate said that the people of Arochukwu and indeed Abia north have decided to vote Governor Okezie Ikpeazu again, not just because he has done well, but because he deserves a second tenure according to the provision of Abia Charter of Equity.

His words: “My Governor, it is true that two sons of Abia North, in the persons of Mazi Alex Otti who hails from Arochukwu and Chief Uche Ogah, who hails from Isuikwuato, are candidates of their various political parties for the governorship election against you, but you are here in Arochukwu, the ancestral home of Alex Otti and you have seen our people are here to receive you and your entourage, this goes to show that you have our vote. Our people will elect you for second term, not just because you have done very well, but also to allow equity and good conscience rule over selfish ambitions.

“Abia North did eight years with Orji Uzor Kalu, Abia Central did eight years with Senator TA Orji, Abia South is concluding four years with you, and in the spirit of equity, Abia South deserves another four years to complete eight years. Therefore, we will support and vote you to complete your tenure like those before you.

“Also, Mr Governor you have done very well despite the distractions that you faced from 2015 to 2018, from one court to the other, yet you prooved yourself as the leader who cares for his people. I won’t bore the crowd here with your achievements in all sectors, but I must stress that your governorship since 2015 has brought peace and political unity to Abia. In the past, there was political divide of Abuja politicians and Abia politicians. But since you took over, our people are politically united under the PDP. Even those in other parties, also have a level playing ground to politic in the state. That is how it should be and we are proud of you and will support and vote you to win again in 2019.”

Also speaking at the Isuikwuato High School Field, venue for the Isuikwuato Local Government Area rally, former State Chairman of the PDP, Senator Emma Nwaka, also said that the people of Isuikwuato, which is the local government origin of Mr. Uche Ogah of APC, will vote massively for Governor Ikpeazu and all PDP candidates.

“Governor, if anybody is telling you that Isuikwuato will not vote for you, it is a big lie because the entire people of isuikwuato have resolved to elect you for a second term and to vote for all PDP candidates, from the Presidential to the House of Assembly elections.

“Isuikwuato and, indeed, Abia north voted PDP in 2015, we will vote PDP again this 2019. We know that when you finish your tenure in 2023, the governorship seat of Abia will return to Abia North, and we know that you will support an Isuikwuato son to become the governor of the state after you.”

Responding, a visibly elated Governor Ikpeazu said: “I know that our people will vote for me and all the PDP candidates. Let me also tell us that Ndigbo, we have decided to remain in PDP because there is no other option for us. The only way I will reciprocate your love and support is to continue to work for the good and unity of state. We have no other state. I live in this Abia with you. I didn’t come from Lagos or Abuja like those who will only remember Abia only when it is time for elections. I have been here with you since I left Enugu State university, and I will continue to be here with you even when I finish as governor.

“Our government is working very hard to ensure that we make Abia great for us and our children. That is why we embarked on the Enyimba Economic City, which is our flagship project.

“The Enyimba Economic City is our flagship project and our desire is to create an Abia Economy without oil because the oil is drying up.

“The Enyimba Economic City is a private sector driven initiative. We want a private sector business that would be 80% controlled by Abia people.

“Our growth trajectory must project our socio-cultural values. We are great artisans, we have great initiatives coupled with our ingenuity. I am happy that about 700,000 to 1 million jobs would be created between now and the next 10 years at the Enyimba Economic City. That is the only way to bring down the rate of crime. If we continue to pursue criminals without providing jobs we will only be building high walls.

“Our vision is to create a manufacturing hub in Africa. The Enyimba Economic City has provided the entire Igbo race access to seaport. Our best bite was to create an economic hub that would have access to the City.

“To be specific, we had to go to Singapore to get the best hands to develop the Enyimba Economic City sitting on 9,200 hectares of land, covering three local government areas between Aba and Port Harcourt.

“A few months ago, the federal government keyed into the Enyimba Economic City, it is expected that we will start with 11 anchor companies at the City. As I speak, a garment factory, Volkswagen, 7 of the 11 target anchor companies would be there at the ground breaking ceremony.

“One of the investors at the economic city is paying off geometric for the over $500bn power project. So the city would be the first to have uninterrupted power supply in Abia. The future of the Enyimba Economic City is really looking very bright.” Governor Ikpeazu concluded.