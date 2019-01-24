Health Minister Commissions Solar Powered Electricity System in Abuja

Martins Ifijeh

The Minister of state for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has commissioned a solar powered electricity system at the Dutse Alhaji Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

Speaking during the commissioning recently, Ehanire, who was represented by the Director, Public Private Partnership Unit, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Omobolale Olowu noted that it was a pilot project initiated and executed by the PVWater, the FMOH and the Federal Capital Territory Administration as PPP was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy on healthcare.

He said: “This installation provides solar – generated electricity and treated water which is safe for drinking, the provision of electricity and clean water are essential to service provision in any healthcare centre, and integral to diseases prevention and health promotion.

“The project is unique as it is one of the few water projects providing treated water to the health facility and community.”

He commended PVWater and the FCTA for their technical support toward the ministry’s effort to revitalise PHCs across the country.

Earlier, in his remarks, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, represented by the Secretary, Health and Human Services, FCTA, Mallam Adamu Bappah, said “Dutse Alhaji PHC is one of the busiest facilities in the community and provides essential maternal and child healthcare services such as antenatal and postnatal care, delivery services, immunisation, laboratory services, among others.’’

He pledged that the project would be extended to other PHC facilities in other area councils in the FCT.

In his welcome address, the PVWater International Ltd, Nigeria, Dr. Anthony Ighodaro thanked the minister of state health for the opportunity given to him to establish innovative system on the premises of the PHC, where its services would be available to the community.