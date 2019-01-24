Betway Boosts Nigerian Amputee Football Team with Kits

International sports betting platform, Betway and sponsors of the first ever five-a-side professional league in Nigeria, has taken its love for Nigerian football a notch higher by embarking on a CSR project, donating valuable items to the Special Eagles, the Nigerian National Amputee Team on Tuesday, January 14, 2019.

This project will go a long way in improving the morale of the amputee Football players who represented Nigeria at the 2018 edition of the Amputee World Cup in Mexico.

According to Betway Nigeria Country Manager, Lere Awokoya, “We are happy to support the development of the Nigerian Amputee Football Team with this donation. We truly appreciate the players and staff for their efforts in inspiring other Nigerians for flying Nigeria’s flag with pride.”

Betway will continue to support the football community and other worthy social causes, all for the love of the game.” He concluded.

Items donated by Betway include first aid kits, nets, crutches, footballs, bibs, training jerseys, football boots and sports bags. These items will help improve the team in various areas such as training and games to come.

Betway, official principal sponsors of English Premier League side West Ham United, has sponsored major sporting events all around the world including Premier League Darts in the UK, Queen Mother Champion Chase, a prestigious horse racing championship and the first ever 5-Aside League in Nigeria.