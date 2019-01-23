Paralympic Committee Nigeria Elects New Board

The Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) has elected a new set of officials

for the Executive Board of the body. The election which was

held at on Tuesday January 15, 2019, at the Media Centre of the

National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, saw the President of the Wheelchair

Basketball Federation Brigadier General Emico Eruwa emerging as the

new President when he polled eight votes to beat President of the Nigeria

Para Powerlifting Federation, Queen Uboh Moses, who had six votes and

David Anyaele of the Nigeria Sitting Volleyball Federation who polled

2 votes respectively.

The post of the 1st Vice President went to the Deputy Commissioner of

Police (DCP) Bankole Anderson Abiodun, who emerged unopposed while

Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye of the Wheelchair Tennis Federation was

equally elected as the 2nd Vice President unopposed.

Another keenly contested position was the post of the Secretary

General where President of the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation, Isa

Dagana, Suleiman polled nine votes to defeat, the President of the Nigeria

Para-Swimming Federation, Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye and President of

Nigeria Para Athletics Federation, Geoffrey Ogu, who scored four and three

votes respectively to emerge as the Secretary General. Mr. Odion

Sunday Ketu was elected as the Assistant Secretary unopposed and with

Madam Lawale Modupe Abosede emerging as the elected Treasurer of

the body unopposed.

Other positions include, the Athletes Representatives on the board

where Ruel Ishaku (male) and Flora Ugwunwa (Female) were earlier

elected while six zonal representatives were equally elected.

They include, Oyaderin Felix (North Central, Salawu Yekini (North

West), Audu Maina (North East), Asaba Pius Idowu (South West), Agbado

Douglas (South South) and Sliver Chinedu Ezeikpe (South East).

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth &

Sports Development, Adesola Olusade, has commended the immediate past

Secretary General of the PCN, Dr. Frank Thorpe, and the President,

Monday Emoghavwe for a job well done sustaining Nigeria’s attained

height and good image in global para-sports.