Paralympic Committee Nigeria Elects New Board

The Paralympic Committee Nigeria (PCN) has elected a new set of officials
for the Executive Board of the body. The election which was
held at on Tuesday January 15, 2019, at the Media Centre of the
National Stadium Surulere, Lagos, saw the President of the Wheelchair
Basketball Federation Brigadier General Emico Eruwa emerging as the
new President when he polled eight votes to beat President of the Nigeria
Para Powerlifting Federation, Queen Uboh Moses, who had six votes and
David Anyaele of the Nigeria Sitting Volleyball Federation who polled
2 votes respectively.
The post of the 1st Vice President went to the Deputy Commissioner of
Police (DCP) Bankole Anderson Abiodun, who emerged unopposed while
Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye of the Wheelchair Tennis Federation was
equally elected as the 2nd Vice President unopposed.
Another keenly contested position was the post of the Secretary
General where President of the Nigeria Amputee Football Federation, Isa
Dagana, Suleiman polled nine votes to defeat, the President of the Nigeria
Para-Swimming Federation, Otunba Sylvester Ikuejamoye and President of
Nigeria Para Athletics Federation, Geoffrey Ogu, who scored four and three
votes respectively to emerge as the Secretary General. Mr. Odion
Sunday Ketu was elected as the Assistant Secretary unopposed and with
Madam Lawale Modupe Abosede emerging as the elected Treasurer of
the body unopposed.
Other positions include, the Athletes Representatives on the board
where Ruel Ishaku (male) and Flora Ugwunwa (Female) were earlier
elected while six zonal representatives were equally elected.
They include, Oyaderin Felix (North Central, Salawu Yekini (North
West), Audu Maina (North East), Asaba Pius Idowu (South West), Agbado
Douglas (South South) and Sliver Chinedu Ezeikpe (South East).
Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth &
Sports Development, Adesola Olusade, has commended the immediate past
Secretary General of the PCN, Dr. Frank Thorpe, and the President,
Monday Emoghavwe for a job well done sustaining Nigeria’s attained
height and good image in global para-sports.