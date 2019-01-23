Fayemi Sacks Ekiti Varsity VC, College Provosts for Alleged Embezzlement

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Sequel to the consideration and adoption of the White Papers on the reports of the Visitation and Fact Finding Panels by the State Executive Council, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in his capacity as the Visitor of the schools, has approved the removal of the heads of the state owned institutions.

Those affected are Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti; the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) and the Provost of the College of Education in Ikere-Ekiti.

The most senior officials are to take over the running of the institutions pending the appointment of substantive heads.

In the case of EKSU, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Prof

(Mrs.) Olubunmi Ajayi, is to take charge in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor by the Governing Council.

The governor also approved the appointment of Mrs. Folakemi Falore as the Sole Administrator of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ijero-Ekiti

As approved by the State Executive Council, the governing councils’ immediate task is the implementation of the approved recommendations of the White Papers report.

The governor also approved the immediate constitution of the following governing councils-EKSU: Prof Bamitale Omole (Chairman); Chief Oluwole Ojo, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi, Prof. Funmi Olonisakin, Prof. Okey Onyejekwe, Mrs. Foluso Olaniyan, Dr. Amina Salihu, Mrs. Mope Akerele, Prof. Funso Falade and Mr. Matthew Imoru.

For EKSUTH, they are Dr. Dare Teniola (Chairman); Dr. Adebola

Orimadegun, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, Prof. Bosede Afolabi, Dr. Janet Funke Ogunbunmi, Mrs. Ajoke Oluwasanmi and Prince Soji Agunbiade.

For the College of Education in Ikere, Chief Afolabi Ojuawo is the Chairman, while Chief (Mrs.) Moni Afuye, Prof. Kola Oladunmoye, Mr. S.I. Folorunso, Otunba Kunle Ajay and Mrs. Jumoke Adamolekun are members.

For the BSES, they Mr. Segun Omolayo (Chairman), Mr. Gbenga Aruleba and Mr. Kunle Olofin

The newly appointed members of the governing councils are to be sworn in on January 28, 2019.

Meanwhile, the state government has canvassed for the partnership of the government and people of China to achieve sustainable development in the key sectors and delivery of its four-point agenda.

The state Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, made the call while addressing the representatives of the Chinese Government and business community at the celebration of the Chinese lunar year in Lagos.

According to a statement issued and signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi spoke on business and economic opportunities available in the state for potential Chinese investors and the business community.

Egbeyemi listed areas in the state that would need China’s support to include training and retraining of workers, mechanised and commercial agriculture, healthcare delivery, development of educational institutions and establishment of industries to absorb unemployed youths.

The forum was attended by Ambassador of China to Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Pingjan; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mr. Muda Yusuf; Director General of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr. Ayoola Olukanmi, among others.