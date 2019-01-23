Bendel Insurance FC Holds Thanksgiving Mass to Celebrate Promotion

Management and players of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin held a Thanksgiving Mass at the St Paul’s Catholic Church, in Benin City, to celebrate the team’s promotion to the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL).

The club, on the back of unprecedented support from the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, gained promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League after 11 years in the lower division.

In his sermon during the service that was also attended by officials of the state government, Reverend Pascal Omono, said it was important to always thank God for his blessings, admonishing members of the football club not to neglect God as he saw them through to the Premier Football League.

“For the good fight you fought, God has uplifted you and you must try not to neglect Him. In all you do, God must be number one; do not seek power outside Him,” the Reverend said.

Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, said the club held the thanksgiving service to give thanks to God for his kindness and mercy.

“What God has done for us is wonderful. Bendel Insurance is a way of life and for nearly 12 years, we were at the lower division, but by God’s Grace, we have returned to the Premier League. We know that it is because of God’s power that we are where we are now,” the chairman said.

Bendel Insurance will play their first home game in the topflight today in Benin City against Kwara United.