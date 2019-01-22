Germaine, Total COOP Seal Deal

Germaine Auto Centre has entered into a partnership with the cooperative of Total Nigeria to enable the latter access to vehicle maintenance and repair services.

The partnership between Total Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Germaine led to the launch of a new lube bay which would cater to Total Upspring Company Nigeria Limited staff, as well as other corporate organisations in that vicinity.

Managing Director of Germaine Auto Centre, Vincent Ezeh, explained the terms of the contract in a statement, saying: “I am excited about the partnership because it gives us the opportunity to go into Total and be able to reach out more to customers.”

He further added that the contract also gives Germaine the opportunity to take over all the entire fleet of Total, and “I’m talking about vehicles way over a thousand units, if you put everything together with their corporative and staff and that will depend on the service we are able to give.”

On the other hand, the President of Total Coop, Olawale Olasoji said the cooperative was delighted to have opened a lube in partnership with Germaine Autos.

“The idea for us was that we wanted to have the confidence that we are in good hands in regards to servicing and maintaining our cars coupled with the comfort of being able to do that in an environment that is easy for us to access without going through long and stressful queue that a normal car servicing centre experience.”

For about 20 years, Germaine has existed as an integrated automobile dealership, known for automobile purchase (new and certified pre-owned), servicing, spare part sales and vehicle body work by providing quality service to individuals and corporate organizations.

Ezeh further said “the value of service that they provide is not the question owing to the fact that they have qualified and well trained technicians.”