Buhari Group Rallies Support for APC, Berates Obasanjo

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The former National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and leader of Forward With Buhari, an Independent Campaign group working for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji AbdulKarim Daiyabu, has said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to criticise the president as he is more guilty of the offences he is accusing the president of.

Daiyabu who spoke at a news conference in Abuja yesterday said that Nigerians should ask the former president to account for the huge revenue generated under his watch including, the $16 billion wasted on the power sector which produced no power.

He also said that the former President Obasanjo committed about 125 impeachable offences during his eight-year rule, while saying that the PDP was only crying of rigging plots because they were afraid of losing the elections and are looking for excuses to advance for their loss.

Daiyabu alleged that both Obasanjo and his former deputy Atiku Abubabar, have hidden agenda, which led to the sudden support of the former president for his estranged deputy.

He said: “We are not surprised about what he says outside the prison. If you could remember, he was sentenced to prison for life. But somehow, some people brought him out and made him president.

What Nigeria made from 1999 to 2015 from oil is more than what the country made from 1914, when it was amalgamated till 1999. Where is the money?

“We know that we have $16 billion in his hand from electricity. What of others? The former Head of state, Abdulsalam Abubakar is being alleged to have taken money from our foreign reserve and now, they are gathering together and the gathering is about looters and looters.

“All the looters in this country are putting heads together and we are also putting our heads together to fight them back.

So, we are waiting to see what type of judgement will be made on people like Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of the Federation who is equally guilty of many offences.

“You can equally recalled that as President of this country, Obasanjo committed 125 impeachment offences and instead if being impeached, he was busy impeaching Senate Presidents and Speakers. By the grace of God, all there will be reversed and we shall take over and continue to address all these things.”

On allegation by the PDP that President Buhari and his party, the APC were working with the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the 2019 elections, he said “generally, people judge others like themselves.

“Do you remember how Prof. Jibril Aminu became a senator? He lost an election and congratulated the winner of the election. But this particular candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who was then the Vice President insisted that Jibril Aminu must be there and not any other person.

“When they insisted that I should assist him politically, I resisted. I was told at the Villa that Atiku said if they allow me become the national chairman of the Alliance for Democracy, I will bring down their government.

“But when he ran into problem with Obasanjo, he wrote me a letter with his letter headed paper and his picture inviting me to come and assist him to fight Obasanjo and today, they are together.

“What is happening is that the PDP knows that they are going to lose the election and so, are making plans to blame the APC for that. They have realised that Nigerian are supporting the Buhari government because he is trying to bring about meaningful development.’’

On his part, a member of the group, Mr. Osa Director said that the group was determined to help sustain the on-going socio-political and economic revolution that is presently moving the county forward, adding that their coming together was to galvanize the support of all well-meaning Nigerians, continue to build a country that represent shared aspiration irrespective of economic status of Nigerians.