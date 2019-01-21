WINTER TRANSFER- Barcelona Drops Ighalo Interest for Congolese Forward  

By Femi Solaja

The dream of Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, to play for FC Barcelona has vanished following the absence of his name in the final three short list of strikers the club aims to sign this winter transfer.

Although Ighalo had hoped to return to English Premiership or any other top league in Europe, it was the interest shown by the Catalan side 10 days ago that ignite his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s highest profiled player in the current Super Eagles make-up.

The Catalan club is desperately in need of a back up striker since the exit of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

But last night, the former UEFA Champions League champion, according to Diaro Sports, have narrowed their shortlist to three players with DR Congo international striker, Cedric Bakambu who previously played for Villarreal FC as the main target with ‘out of favour FC Chelsea striker, Alvaro Morata and Calos Vela as the other choices in reckoning.

Bakambu is currently a player of Beijing Sinobo Guoan in the Chinese Super League. He was signed on for €40 million. The striker is one of the best paid foreign players in China.

Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, is said to be interested in the player because his skills sooth the team’s style of play.

With 10 days to the end of the transfer window, the Spanish giants are reported to be pressurizing the player to hand over transfer request to his present employer to facilitate smooth switch to Camp Nou.