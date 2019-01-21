South-west First Ladies Rally Women for Buhari

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The wife of Ekiti State Governor, Bisi Fayemi, and other first ladies in the south-west region have assured that the women and youths will vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on the February 16 presidential poll.

They added that the people of the South-west, particularly the women and youths have come to realise that re-electing President Buhari guarantees four more years of progress and meaningful development for the country.

Mrs. Fayemi who spoke on behalf of the First ladies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this during APC South-west women and youths presidential zonal rally held in Ibadan at the weekend.

“The Southwest is secured for President Buhari and Osinbajo, we know that the South-west is ready for another level.

We know what it means to know the road and not take the wrong direction. We are ready for the next level and fully prepared to move into it.”

The rally, which was chaired by wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo, was held at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan as part of the Next Level Nigeria Buhari/Osinbajo 2019 presidential campaign strategy.

Fayemi’s wife said the South-west teams have mobilised delegates from their respective states.

“We want to show our support for President Buhari and to let him know that in all six states of the South-west they can count on our votes in very significant numbers. Nigerian is going forward to the next level, we are not going backwards and we are here as women of the APC to say four more years of President Buhari and four more years of progress and development for our country.”

The rally was well attended by wives of the Governors of Ekiti, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun States and also wives of the Governor of Kebbi and Nasarawa States, chairperson of the Southwest Governors’ Wives forum, Florence Ajimobi, APC National Leader/National coordinator, Hajia Salamatu Baiwa and Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, APC South-west women leader among others.