We’ll Resist INEC’s Plot to Postpone Elections in Rivers, Says Wike

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the people of the state would resist a plot by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone Rivers 2019 general elections to allow the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepare.

Addressing the Rivers State PDP Campaign Rally yesterday at Okehi, Wike said alleged that INEC was working in liaison with the APC to illegally postpone Rivers elections and create room for manipulation.

He stated that two years ago in Ondo State, INEC established the precedent that no election would be postponed on the account of intra-party crisis.

His words: “We know all the tricks of INEC. INEC is a fraudulent institution that lacks credibility. Because of Rivers State, INEC will sink. As the election is approaching, INEC is trying to give hope to APC in Rivers State. Remember that INEC is a member of the APC. It is number three on the APC official register.

“Two years ago, PDP had a problem in Ondo State. Three days to the election, Court of Appeal gave judgment and PDP requested for postponement, but INEC bluntly refused to grant that request.

“Now APC has a problem and INEC is claiming they will postpone Rivers elections to give APC opportunity to prepare. I am warning INEC not to try that rubbish in Rivers State.”

The governor said the INEC Commissioner who is circulating the negative propaganda should seek God’s forgiveness or face divine consequences.

He reminded Nigerians that Former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris was forced out of the police because of the evil plans he had for Rivers State.

“Anybody plotting against Rivers State will not survive,” he said.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections, Wike urged the people of Etche to vote for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates on February 16 and March 2. He said a vote for Atiku Abubakar would lead to the revival of the national economy, which will enhance employment.

The governor charged the Chairman of Etche Local Government Area to mobilise the people of the area to collect their voter’s cards for the forthcoming elections.

On the development of Etche, Wike said when re-elected, he would commence the construction of a major road, linking key communities in the area and that he would also complete the Sports Academy in the area.

Also speaking at the PDP Campaign Rally, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said Wike deserves a second term because of his outstanding projects delivery.

He wondered why the APC Federal Government continues to plot against the Rivers State Governor when they should shower praises on him for good governance.

The PDP National Chairman warned that any attempt to rig the forthcoming elections will lead to crisis.

“If they want to cause civil war, let them not obey rules and court order. I believe our security agencies are well trained, only a few of them dance to the tune of the APC”, he said.

Speaking further, Secondus said that President Muhammadu Buhari runs the most corrupt administration in the history of the country.

“The APC leadership is jittery, that is why they want to frame Atiku Abubakar. When Buhari was the Minister of Petroleum, who stole N2.8billion?” he said.

The PDP National Chairman said that the Former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was indicted, but Buhari has refused to refer him to EFCC for prosecution.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah handed over the PDP flags to the Rivers East Senatorial Candidate, Senator George Sekibo; PDP House of Representatives candidate for Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency, Hon Ephraim Nwuzi; PDP Candidate for Etche Constituency 1, Mr Nnanna Opurum; and PDP Candidate for Etche Constituency 2 , Mr Tony Ejiogu.