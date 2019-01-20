PSG Beat Guingamp 9-0 in Record Win

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored hat-tricks as Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain put nine goals past Guingamp to earn a record-breaking victory.

It surpassed PSG’s previous heaviest victory at the Parc des Princes – 8-0 against Dijon last year. Their biggest wining margin remains a 10-0 French Cup thumping of Cote Chaude in 1994.

Neymar also scored twice, while Thomas Meunier struck late on against the league’s bottom side.

Ten days ago Guingamp had stunned PSG by beating them 2-1 in Paris to reach the semi-finals of the French Cup. But a similar shock was never on the cards yesterday as the home side took control from the outset.

Neymar opened the scoring in the 11th minute, driving high into the roof of the net before turning provider for Mbappe, who steered a neat finish into the bottom corner for his first of the match.

Mbappe netted again soon after when he pounced on Felix Eboa Eboa’s blocked clearance to make it 3-0 at the break.

PSG did not score again until the hour mark when Cavani turned home Juan Bernat’s cross, before the Uruguayan headed in Angel di Maria’s ball. Neymar slid a finish under goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard to join Mbappe and Cavani on two goals – then the latter became the first to complete his treble by bundling the ball in.

Mbappe’s third came soon after courtesy of a close-range finish, and Guingamp’s misery was complete when Meunier made it nine in the 83rd minute.