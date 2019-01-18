FG Commissions Two Power Substations in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The federal government through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commissioned 1×30/40MVA, 132/33KV power substations in Wudil and Dan Agundi Municipal Local Governments of Kano State.

Speaking during the commissioning, the Managing Director of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, said the contract was awarded more than nine years ago, but the project was abandoned until the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its commitment to improve power supply in the country.

According to him, TCN has raised $1.623 billion for transmission, rehabilitation and expansion programme aimed at improving the power grid to 20,000 Megawatts (MW) by 2021.

Muhammad revealed that the programme, which was sponsored by the World Bank, would improve electricity supply across Nigeria.

Mohammed also explained that the Wudil substation would improve power supply in seven local government areas, namely: Wudil, Garko, Albasu, Gaya, Garko, Sumaila and Ajingi, noting that the project would enhance their socioeconomic well-being.

He also commended President Buhari for deeming it wise to complete abandoned power projects, thanking the president for enhancing the power grid from 5,000 MW to over 8,000MW.

In his remarks, the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, expressed appreciation for the actualisation of the project, which according to him, would boost Kano’s economic and commercial status.

According to Ganduje, Kano is the economic hub of northern Nigeria, but facing challenges of sufficient power supply, noting that these kind of projects would get the state back to its hitherto economic status.

“This is a welcome development. I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for this effort. We always tell people that Buhari’s administration is the government of continuity and consolidation.

“This project will certainly enhance the socioeconmic life of the seven local governments that are within this axis,” said Ganduje.

The project was launched in 2009 but was abandoned by previous administrations for nine years.