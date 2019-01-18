Boko Haram Kills Three Soldiers, Troops Neutralise Many Terrorists in Borno

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Three soldiers were killed as troops battled insurgents in Gamboru Ngala, Borno State, decimating many terrorists, including two suicide bombers and recovering rocket-propelled grenade, bombs, AK- 47 rifles, among other weapons.

Other terrorists were said to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

Vigilant troops also foiled, in a fierce encounter, attempts by the terrorists to infiltrate Gijram community in the state.

The confrontation was said to have started in an Internally Displaced Camp (IDP) located in the town of Rann, which was attacked by Boko Haram members in eight gun trucks and several motorcycles two days ago.

They burnt some parts of the town and stores belonging to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the area.

Speaking during a confidence-boosting visit to troops of 3 Battalion Bravo Company in Gamboru Ngala, the Theatre Commander, Major General Benson Akinroluyo, and the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, commended the resilience and doggedness of the troops while fighting to hold the ground. He disclosed that the troops neutralised two suicide bombers and three other terrorists while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Regrettably, three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice”, a statement issued by Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Col. Isa Doko, said.

Meanwhile, several terrorists were killed when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Forward Operational Base in Gajiram, fiercely countered a group of Boko Haram terrorists who made frantic attempts to infiltrate Gajiram Community on Tuesday.

The terrorists, who tried to take advantage of the cover of darkness to attack the town met with the prompt response of the vigilant troops who fiercely engaged them in combat, killing several of them and recovering weapons.

During the encounter, troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, two A7 47 magazines, one rocket-propelled grenade tube, three rocket-propelled grenade bombs, four bomb chargers, and light machine gun belt links.

“The gallant troops are currently on the trail of some of the terrorists survivors who fled the scene of the encounter”, a statement from Deputy Director, Public Relations of the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, Onyeama Nwachukwu, said.