“Amaka Is a Nonsense Song” – Blackface Fires Shot At 2face

Sunday Ehigiator

Just when we all thought the beef between Nigerian music act, Blackface and his former label mate, 2Baba was over, the former has taken to social media to declare war on the latter.

Blackface, who is a former founding member of the defunct Plantashun Boyz, seems to have armed himself enough for battle, as he has issued a warning to his former colleague to prepare for a showdown.

On a post on his instagram page which he tagged 2baba he wrote, “Can the war officially begin @official2baba? I say it has now officially begun. Even though you have been taking secret shots but you can come out in the open now. You know your career is going to an end. When this is finally over, you are over with 2019.”

Bear in mind that this is not the first time; Blackface will be publicly attacking 2baba, who he once accused of stealing some of his songs in the past.

Cryptically reacting to the call out from Blackface, 2face stated in an Instagram post that he doesn’t have time for arguments in 2019.

According to the Amaka Singer, “I’m not arguing with anyone in 2019. I’m sending ‘ok’ and going on about my life”.