Aity Dennis Leads Artists to Celebrate Husband

Mary Nnah

It was thanksgiving galore last Sunday as Gospel music star, Aity Dennis, led some artistes including Eben, Pita, Jhadiel and Linda Etukudo, to celebrate her husband, Dr. Dennis Inyang, who is the Presiding Pastor of Sure Word Assembly, Okota, Lagos.

Asides the gospel ministers who featured in the event, Aity also played host to friends and well-wishers at the birthday celebration.

Dr. Dennis Inyang, who got born again 40 years ago and has been in pastoral ministry for over 20 years, thanked the Lord for saving him from death five times

Speaking at the event, Bishop Mark Omonze, Zonal Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), reiterated that a pastor is a gift from God to humanity to help mould destinies and facilitate their receiving their needs from God.

He also challenged parishioners to appreciate their shepherds as they carry out their very challenging assignment.

The artistes took turns to eulogise the celebrant for his impact on the lives of the people and to lead the excited congregation in praise.

To add more flavour to the celebration were Mega Steppers dance troupe and the host choir, The Tribe of Judah.

The highpoint of the event was when the celebrant cut his birthday cake with his wife and three miracle children, whom they had after waiting for 20 twenty years.