Fidelity Bank Gives out N16m in Promo

Nume Ekeghe

A total of 13 loyal customers of Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday emerged winners in the third draws of the Fidelity Bank ‘Get Alert in Millions Savings Promo (GAIM), Season 3’, held in Lagos.

The winners were Steven Oriase, Kareem Amodu, Evangelina Moughalu, Raphael Omoijate, Ogechukwu Mike, Musa Abubakar, Onwuharaonge Kingsley, Blessing Uwadiegwu, Ukamaka Joy, and Nwankwo Onyeka, who all won N1 million respectively.

In addition, Umaru Gagi, Abdulrahman Olanrewaju, and Chioma Patience, all won N2 million apiece.

The winners who were selected through a computerised and transparent simple random system, were picked from the bank’s branches across the six geo-political zones, with members of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, and other Lottery regulatory bodies in Nigeria in attendance to witness the draw.

Speaking on behalf of the MD/CEO Fidelity Bank Plc. Mr. Nnamdi Okoro, the Executive Director, Shared Services and Product of the bank Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu explained: “We started this Journey together in October 2018. At today’s draw, we will be giving out a total of N16 million to 13 customers. It is worthy of note, that at the end of this draw today, we would have given out a total of N50 million in cash and 54 consolation prices to over 93 winners, counting from the other previously held draws to this third one in this season 3.

“We also have so far given out airtime to the tone of N2.671 million; with the amount on the rise every week, as we give N1000 worth recharge cards weekly to first 100 customers to sign up a savings account with us; and so far, credited 1,964 new customers with N1000 airtime each.

“We still have N60 million to give out in subsequent draws up till the end of the Promo, later as the year goes by, and we also have several consolation prices to as well give out.”

The bank’s General Manager in Charge of Operations/Vice-Chairman of the Promo committee, Matins Izuogbe, in an interview with THISDAY, expressed satisfaction with the promo.

Speaking on how to participate in the Promo, the Group Head, Savings, Mrs. Janet Nnabuko said: “You must have a savings account with Fidelity bank. And we have six different savings product that you can pick-up.

“Existing customers are expected to top-up their account with N10,000, while new account holders are to open with any amount, and grow the account to at least N20,000 and above, to participate in the monthly draws that could fetch you either promotional gifts, N1 million, N2 million, or N10 million respectively.”