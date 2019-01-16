Buhari, Osinbajo Hold Live Interactive Session Today

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammad Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will participate in a live televised presidential Town hall interactive programme Wednesday (today) at 8:00pm.

A statement issued by the Director, Strategic Communications, APC Presidential Campaign Council and the Official Spokesperson of the APC Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo, who are also the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Presidential election will be speaking on a live televised two-hour presidential town-hall programme at the Ladi Kwali Conference Center, Ballroom of Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

The statement said attendance will be strictly by invitation.

According to Keyamo all guests are expected to be seated by 7:00pm.

The statement stated that the presidential series, which is titled “The Candidates”, is designed by the organisers to have both the Presidential and their Vice Presidential candidates of selected political parties on stage at the same time and at different dates to take questions from the moderator, Kadaria Ahmed, and from the general public through various platforms.

It said the programme would be broadcast live on NTA, and shall in turn provide the live feeds to other partner stations. It will also be streamed on-line to enable Nigerians in diaspora to participate.