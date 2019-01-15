SON Destroys Substandard Products in Kano

Jonathan Eze

Over N8 million worth of sub-standard products have been destroyed by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at Yankatsari Yangongon in Kano.

SON said the move was to serve as warning to recalcitrant producers and merchants of substandard products in the Kano/Jigawa States axis.

The details of the products include 83 bags of 25kg expired foreign rice, 257 bags of substandard mosquito coil, 190 cartons of fake Dorco brand of shaving sticks, 96 rolls of fake NOCACO electrical cables; six bags of sub-standard fertilisers, 146 trays of substandard automobile break fluid; and seven Vails of empty sacks of rice.

The SON Regional Coordinator, North West, Alhaji Abba Adamu; Bauchi and the Kano/Jigawa States Coordinator, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammed, on behalf of the Director General, SON Osita Aboloma, coordinated the destruction of the substandard products.

Briefing journalists before the exercise, Muhammed disclosed that patriotic Nigerians, including genuine manufacturers and consumers assisted in apprehending the substandard products through provision of classified information.

In addition, SON market surveillance activities and the cooperation of market associations like the Singer market and Kano Electrical Dealers Association (KEDA), provided other avenues to the substandard products, he said.

He acknowledged their cooperation and collaboration as well as those of security and sister regulatory agencies in apprehending the life-endangering and substandard products.

According to him, necessary laboratory tests and analysis were carried out on all the products to ascertain and confirm their quality status as being substandard and life endangering, while necessary approvals have been secured to destroy the items in line with the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015.