Osun Court Sentences Five to Death by Hanging

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Justice David Oladimeji of an Osun State High Court sitting in Iwo, on Monday, sentenced the members of a five man-gang to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The convicts are Ifedayo Adebiyi, Semiu Taofeek, Afolabi Ogunwale, Oyeleke Mukaila and Ogunbayo Joshua.

According to the Information Officer, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Opeyemi Bello, the convicts were arraigned before the Court on September 23, 2016 on a three-count charges bothering on conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of fire arms.

The offences, according to the charge sheet, were contrary to section 6(b), 1(1) and (2) (a) and punishable under section 1(1) Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap R.11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

The prosecuting counsel from Ministry of Justice, Mr. Tijani Adekilekun, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on the November 27, 2015, at Emmanuel House, opposite P.P Hotel, Olupona.

He said that they robbed one Mr. Fabiyi David of his properties and snatched his Lexus jeep at gun-point.

The prosecutor explained that the snatched jeep was later intercepted by policemen at Guru Mahraji area, along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The prosecutor called 10 witness and tendered many exhibits to prove the case against the convicts.

Justice Oladimeji said that the prosecutor has proven his case beyond reasonable doubt and found the convicts guilty of two counts of armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.