Nairobi Hotel under Attack

A hotel complex is under attack in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

At least two explosions followed by sustained gunfire were heard at the compound in the Westland district of the city, which houses the Dusit hotel as well as offices.

Several vehicles are on fire in the car park. Police are at the scene.

“We are under attack,” a person inside the complex told Reuters news agency. It says one man came out covered in blood as students were evacuated.

“I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives,” a woman working in a neighbouring building told Reuters. (BBC)