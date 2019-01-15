Gunmen Kill Three in Fresh Attack on Kaduna Community

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Three people were reported killed on Sunday by gunmen in Asso district of Jema’a local government area in the Southern part of Kaduna state.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 8: 00pm.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity said in a telephone interview that the victims were going to Asso village, when they attacked.

He said “the gunmen were probably planning to launch a massive attack but they were spotted by the villagers and they decided to open fire on them to stop them from raising alarm.”

He said one person died on the spot while another person among those who sustained serious injuries from gunshots, later died in the hospital in Fadan Kagoma.

The corpse of the third victim was said to have been discovered on Monday on a bush path.

Chairman of Jama’a Local government, Mr. Peter Averik, according to agency reports, confirmed the incident.

He said the attack took place around 7:30pm when gunmen attacked some persons walking along a bridge.

“I was told the gunmen, who seemed to be advancing, opened fire on the pedestrians over fear that they may be exposed.

“One person died on the spot while two others who sustained injury were rushed to Fadan Kagoma Hospital where one of them died this morning following the magnitude of injury sustained” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the council chairman as saying.

Avirik added that arrangement had been concluded to convey the injured persons to the Barau Diko Specialist Hospital in Kaduna.

He said security personnel had since been drafted to the affected community, adding that the government would continue to ensure safety of lives and property.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police was unsuccessful as the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to telephone calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone.