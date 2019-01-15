Ag. IGP Adamu Assumes Duty

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Newly appointed Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has officially assumed duty at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood, said Adamu assumed office as acting IG shortly after he was decorated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

“The Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,NPM, mni has taken over from the outgoing Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, NPM,mni, today, 15th January, 2019 after he was decorated by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The new Acting Inspector General of Police, Ag. IG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM,mni has immediately assumed duty”, the statement read.

The President had during the ceremony directed Idris to hand over the leadership at the Force Headquarters to Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, as Acting Inspector General of Police.

Adamu, who hails from Lafia in Nasarawa State, according to Moshood, is a thorough bred and versatile police officer.

“The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni hails from Lafia, Nasarawa State and a holder of BSc. Geography. He enlisted into the Force on 1st February, 1986 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“Ag. IG Mohammed Abubakar Adamu,mni is a versatile and seasoned Police Officer, a professional per excellence. He attended several Senior Officer Courses on Law Enforcement, Crime Prevention, Control and Management within and outside Nigeria”, the statement read.

Moshood said before his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police, Adamu was a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State.

He added that the Acting IG, was also Commissioner of Police in Ekiti and Enugu States and also Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Police Command Headquarters, Benin, Edo State.

Moshood however said Ibrahim Idris thanked the President Buhari for the opportunity given to him to serve under his administration as Inspector General of Police.

He said Idris also expressed gratitude to all Nigerians across the country for the cooperation and support they accorded him and the entire personnel of the Force during his tenure and enjoined them to extend the same level of support and assistance to his successor, Ag. IG Adamu.

Idris, on Tuesday January 15, bowed out of Office after attaining the age of 60, thereby putting an end to speculation of extension of his stay in office by President Buhari.