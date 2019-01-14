Lautech Student, Others Hail Globacom  

A 500 Level Animal Production student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Ayoade Daniel Olaide, was among six new Globacom subscribers who went home with cash prizes at the latest draw of the ongoing online talent hunt, called Gloin60Seconds, organised by Globacom.

The six winners were the subscribers with the best entries out of the thousands of video upload made by Globacom subscribers from various parts of the country in the last seven days.

Olaide and five other winners were presented with their cash prizes at various Globacom sales and customer service outlets across Nigeria.

Olaide who said his own cash winning would assist him to complete his tuition fees at LAUTECH, received his cash prize at a Gloworld outlet in Ibadan, while the duo of Chinaza Ezeani and Chikaodili Patience Okonkwo received theirs in Enugu.

A statement from the telco explained that in Lagos, the Gloworld outlets at the Ikeja City Mall and Adeniran Ogunsanya were used for the presentation of the prizes to the duo of Doyinsola Hazfeezah Salau and Ngini Chinazom, respectively.

Olaide said Globacom had helped him to clear the burden of sourcing for funds to complete his university tuition, and thanked the operator for introducing the competition.

Another winner, 20-year old Doyinsola, a 400–level law student of University of Lagos also showered praises on Globacom.

“I am happy and very delighted to receive the prize,” she said.

Also Chinazom, a 300-level medical student of Lagos University of Lagos commended Globacom for empowering the youth through the competition and promised to continue to upload videos in the hope of being lucky a second time.

In Abuja, Onyekachi Madubuike, a Material and Metallurgical Engineering student of Federal University of Technology, Owerri described his prize as a wonderful “New Year present”.

The winners urged other Nigerians to follow Globacom social media handles and upload a one-minute video showing them doing what they love doing to stand a chance of winning cash from Globacom.

The duo of Chinaza Ezeani and Chikaodili Patience Okonkwo also received their prize in Enugu. 21–year old English graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik), Awka, Chinaza Ezeani said “I would put the money into buying equipment that would make my skit production better, like tripod and a camera” while Chikaodili, a first–year sociology student at Enugu State University explained that “I would use it to promote my new music track.”