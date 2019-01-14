D’banj, Wizkid Thrill at Nativeland Concert

If previous editions of the music concert Nativeland was a thrill, then the third edition was a firework.

Over 5,000 music lovers flocked the Muri Okunola Park for the recent Lagos’ largest holiday event.

Hosted by The Native Magazine, the music concert brought the cross-platform community to life, with thrilling performances from celebrity artistes like D’banj, Wizkid, Skepta, Teni the Entertainer and others.

Focusing on Nigeria and its diaspora, the all day, multi-stage event attracts thousands of young West Africans with its diverse and ever changing line up.

The 2018 edition saw a diverse sea of captivated millennials and Gen Z’s, all bound by a deep respect and understanding of the music they love.

Staying true to its roots, the concert also provides a platform for other homegrown artistes like Odunsi, PrettyBoy D-O, Santi, Kida Kudz, and EO who entertained the mammoth crowd.

Apart from music, the event served as a convergence of Nigeria’s fashion, sports and other aspects of lifestyles.

For instance, the limited edition NATIVE football jersey made in collaboration with Nike was at the forefront of the event, with performers, emcee’s and all the cool kids wearing the coveted merch.