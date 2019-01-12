Ola Aina Officially Confirmed Fastest Serie A Player

Nigeria international Ola Aina has been named the fastest player in the Italian Serie A at the halfway stage of the season.

The official website of the Lega Calcio has published infographics of the first round of the Serie A and the Chelsea loanee reached the highest speed peak calculated over a period of three seconds.

The Nigerian wing-back clocked a top speed of 29.66 kilometres per hour to rank first, while Parma’s Jonathan Biabiany is the fastest over 30 meters at 29.01 km per hour.

Though Aina has to improve in the defensive phase, he is considered Nigeria’s best offensive wing-back at the moment and his strengths are his pace and acceleration, which helps him against his opponents.

The 22-year-old Chelsea Academy product is good in making short passes and is a good dribbler.

Aina was a right winger when he first joined The Blues at U11 level before he was converted into a defender.