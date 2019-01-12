Obaseki chairs APC Presidential campaign council in Edo

….Shaibu to serve as deputy chairman, Ogie is DG

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of members of the Edo State Presidential Campaign Council, with the governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki leading the charge.

In a statement to announce the constitution of the presidential campaign council in the state, the party also released the list of members for the state-wide campaign.

The Council has “Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki as Chairman; Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu as Deputy Chairman; while Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq. is the Director General.”

Other members of the Council are, “Barr. Anselm Ojezua; Lawrence Okah (JP); Chief Osaro Idah; Chief Taiwo Akerele; Senator Obende; Theophilus Okoh and Hon. Charles Idahosa.”

The leaders of the campaign in the three senatorial districts include, “Hon. Felix Akhabue, Director General (DG), Edo Central Senatorial District; Samson Abu, DG, Edo South Senatorial District and Gen. Aluende, DG, Edo North Senatorial District.”

The Edo Central Campaign Coordinators, according to the statement, are, “Barr. Festus Ehiemuan, Esan West; Hon. Henshaw Oligbi, Esan Central; Mr. McDonald Okojie, Esan North East; Percy Okojie, Esan South East and Emmanuel Aigbokhan, Igueben”

For Edo South, the campaign coordinators are “Pastor Blessed Ighiwiyisi, Ikpoba Okha; Hon. Monday Aigbobayi, Ovia South West; Hon. Osamuyi Atu, Orhionmwon, I. K. Ebomoyi, Oredo; Frank Guobadia, Ovia North East; J. B. Asemota, Uhunmwode and Daniel Ighile, Egor”

In Edo North, the campaign coordinators are, “Hon. Sumania Aliu, Etsako West; Barr. Imiaku, Etsako Central; Abudurama Dirisu Afeghus, Etsako East; Hon. Akin Agbaje, Akoko Edo; Blessing Aigbebaku, Owan East and Rev. Andrew Uadia, Owan West.”