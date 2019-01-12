Nigeria Targets Clean Sweep at 2019 World Para Powerlifting Competition

Host Nigeria is hoping for a clean sweep in the 10 categories for both male and female of the 2019 World Powerlifting slated for the Oriental Hotels between January 21 -31 as the country’s powerlifters are once again set to show why they are among the world´s strongest.

At a press conference on Wednesday held at Oriental Hotels to herald the competition, President of Nigeria Para Powerlifting Federation, Mrs. Queen Uboh, expressed confidence in the ability of Nigerian powerlifters to do the nation proud as Nigeria prepares to host the rest of the world.

The Para Powerlifting Federation boss revealed that efforts are in top gear to ensure that all necessary logistics are put in place to ensure a doping-free and successful hosting of the competition.

“Ten countries have shown interest to participate in the tournament and everything has been put in place to ensure they have a comfortable competition during their stay in the counz̄try,” Uboh assured.

Still basking in the euphoria of their stunning performance and emotional comeback at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia where they swept all four events, Nigeria will be aiming to record another successful event at the 2019 World Powerlifting competition.

Uboh also said the federal government has assured the federation of its total support, adding that Ministry of Youth and Sports Development have applied for funds from the Ministry of Finance for other components of the competition.

Uboh also confirmed that the federation has purchased the competition equipment which should be arriving Nigeria next week with five corporate sponsors ready to partner the body.

“The stage is set for this competition and all hands are on deck to ensure we have a successful competition. Lagos State Government are making arrangements for accommodation, feeding and competition venue at Oriental Hotels,” she said.

The prize money for the competition will see goal medallists cart away $2,500 while silver and bronze medalists will receive USD 1,500 and USD1,000 respectively.