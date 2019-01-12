INEC Devolves Collection of PVCs to 8,809 Registration Areas, Wards

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has devolved the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from 16th to 2lst January, 20l9 including Saturday and Sunday.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in statement yesterday in Abuja.

He stated, “INEC carried out the Continuous Voters‘ Registration (CVR) exercise between 27” April 20l7 and 31 August 2018 during which a total of 14,283,334 new voters were registered.

“Subsequently the Commission primed the Permanent Voters‘ Cards (PVCs) of the new registrants and delivered them to the states.

“Following appeals by members of the public and its desire to make it easier for Nigerians to collect their PVCs, the Commission held its regular weekly meeting on Thursday 10th January 2019 and took the following decisions among others:

“Collection of the Permanent Voters‘ Cards (PVCs) by members of the public. which is being done presently at the Commission’s Local Government Offices, is to be devolved to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from 16th to 2lst January 20l9 (including Saturday and Sunday).

“After January 20l9, collection of PVCs will revert to the Commission‘s Local Government Offices and other designated centres to be determined by the states until 8th February 2019 being the last day for collection.”

The electoral body stated categorically that there would be no extension for the collection of PVCs after February 8, 2019.

Okoye also revealed that the commission would retrieve uncollected PVCs and kept in secured places till the general elections are over.

The commission insisted that there would be no collection of PVC by proxy, adding that the commission in the spirit of transparency would give account of the number of PVCs collected and the balance from previous registrations.

The commission therefore urged all registered voters who are yet to collect their PVC to do so.