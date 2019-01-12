Euracare Celebrates Two Years in Nigeria

Euracare, the leading multi-specialist hospital in Lagos, is celebrating its 2nd anniversary in the Nigerian healthcare industry. Euracare which was founded in 2016 but was officially opened in 2017 has continued to successfully provide world-class advanced diagnostic and specialty treatment to Nigerians through a team of local and international medical professionals.

To commemorate this milestone, Euracare Multi-Specialist hospital held an open day at its ultra-modern hospital in Victoria Island, hosting stakeholders from the medical industry, corporates, partners and potential clients as part of the celebrations.

The 2nd anniversary celebration of Euracare Multi-Specialist hospital is a look back to the company’s history and achievements in redefining the standards of healthcare practice in Nigeria through the introduction of several uncharted diagnostics services for patients who would naturally travel abroad for medical assistance.

Speaking at the anniversary, Glenn de Villiers, Head of Euracare and Managing Director, Nigeria said. “I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to our various stakeholders for their support over the years including our clients, our doctors, suppliers, bankers and other business partners. Euracare was established to give Nigerian patients an international healthcare standard through a complete package of cutting edge facilities and resources all in one location and we are happy that we have been able to make head way in such a short period of time”.

“We have already built a strong base of operations with catheterization laboratory and operating theatres. We have established the need to cut down on medical tourism, bringing in medical consultants and necessary equipment, from an intensive care unit to a full span of diagnostic equipment including a 64 Slice CT Scanner, a 1.5 Tesla MRI, an Ultrasound and Echocardiogram – I believe all of this goes to show that we are here for the long haul – providing quality healthcare to Nigerians”. He added.

Since its opening Euracare has serviced over 10,094 patients and completed 1,022 CT scans, 1,219 MRI scans, 108 cardiac procedures, 356 surgical procedures, 1,075 x-ray and 1,107 ultrasound. The significant growth in the number of patients and procedures is indeed Euracare’s success story.