PDP Suspends Deputy National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Deputy National Chairman (North), Gamawa Babayo, over allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity.

The National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Babayo was suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC).

The committee held an extraordinary session on January 5, where it reviewed the petition against the deputy national chairman.

“The NWC found merit in the petition on allegation of dereliction of duty and anti-party activity as contained in Section 58 (1) e, f, g, h of the PDP Constitution.

“Therefore, in exercise of section 29 (2) a, b and c, the NWC hereby invokes Section 59 (1) d of the constitution of the PDP on the Deputy National Chairman (North) and accordingly suspends him from the party immediately,” the committee said.

The PDP has faced a fresh round of defections in the last few days.

Last Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari received various members of the PDP Support Groups from the North-east, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In Kano, a former governorship candidate, Bello Sani-Gwarzo, dumped the party and also joined the APC.