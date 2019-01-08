Six Ogun Cabinet Members Resign, Seek Elective Offices

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Six cabinet members of the Ogun State Executive Council have resigned their appointments with immediate effect in a bid to pursue their respective elective positions in the forthcoming general election.

These executive members include Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning, Mrs. Ronke Sokefun, who resigned to resume her new appointment as Chairman, Board of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC); Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo (Agriculture), who is the running mate to the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Leke Adewolu (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs); Prince Kolawole Lawal (Forestry) and Mr. Biyi Ismail (Director General, Bureau of Lands and Survey) are candidates for House of Representatives seats on the APM platform.

Others are Otunba Adedayo Adeneye (Information and Strategy Commissioner) and Mrs. Modupe Mujota (Education, Science and Technology Commissioner), who are both seeking election into the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at a valedictory session during the state Executive Council meeting held at the governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday, Governor Ibikunle Amosun thanked them for their selfless services to the state as well as their support to his administration.

He said their contributions were significant to the achievements of his administration ‘Mission to Rebuild Ogun State’, and wished them success in their future endeavours.

Also, the Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Yetunde Onanuga; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Taiwo Adeoluwa, and the Head of Service, Lanre Bisiriyu, all commended them for their immense services to the state.

The former cabinet members, in their separate speeches, thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve, and also noted the cordial working relationship with other members of the cabinet.

However, they unanimously commended Amosun for providing good governance to the people of the state, particularly in addressing the security challenge that confronted it at the inception of the administration in 2011.