NHRC Condemns Invasion of Daily Trust Newspaper by Military

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Nigerian Army to strike a balance between security and human rights in its operations.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja.

A statement signed by Mr Lambert Opara, the commission’s Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkage, said Ojukwu was reacting to the invasion of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily and Sunday Trust by the army.

Ojukwu said that although terrorism must never be allowed to continue to destroy the country, the military must at all times respect international best practices when addressing security challenges bedeviling the country.

This, according to him, will go a long way to ensure the protection of the human rights of every citizen.

He commended the Federal Government’s quick intervention in asking the invading soldiers to retrace their steps.

The commission, however, demanded the immediate release of the North East regional editor of the newspaper who was still being held by the army.

“We believe that if the editor has any case to answer, he should be taken to the appropriate court of law.”

The human rights boss added that the role of the media could not be undermined in any democracy as the media remained the gate keepers of the society.

He also advised journalists to observe caution as they exercised their right to freedom of expression, adding that freedom of expression was not absolute at all times. (NAN)