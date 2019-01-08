I Did Not Sell Osun Osogbo Symbol, Says Ataoja

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The notion that the Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has sold an inheritance of the town, the Osun Osogbo symbol to a foreign land for $15million is now causing ripples in the town.

However, the monarch who fingered one Adigun Iyanda, said he would not go scot free as he has incurred the wrath of the goddess on his head over what he termed wrong accusation.

The monarch in a press conference held at his palace yesterday condemned the accusation which he described as unfounded and ruse, charging members of the public to disregard it.

Oba Olanipekun, who also maintained that the accuser would soon meet his waterloo over the wrong claim, argued that Osun Osogbo is a spirit that could not be sold to anybody, threatening to arrest Iyanda whenever he surfaces in Osogbo.

The royal father noted further that Osun Osogbo is spiritual, a deity and an emissary of God which cannot be sold or bought by anybody. “In fact, it is not a physical property,” he added.

He, however, condemned the accuser and referred to him as an agent of destruction.

The Ataoja, therefore, noted that “whosoever that calls me a thief will not go unpunished. Let him provide the seller and buyer. He will be arrested if he comes to Osogbo from his base abroad.

“Leveling such allegation against me as a king is wicked and uncalled for, and the ancestors and deities of the land will fight against the lies.”

Also speaking with THISDAY, the Arugba Osun Osogbo Chief, Abimbola Oyewale, who carried Osun Osogbo calabash for 15 years said some people want to tarnish the image of the town.

She said she was installed by the late Ataoja, Oba Oyewale Mantanmi, but some mischievous people are out to rubbish the Ataoja stool.

Also, the Iya Osun, Mrs. Osunkemi Osunwede, contended that nobody can go against the people’s culture and go free.

She then enjoined the people of the state to be law-abiding and do away with unnecessary drama as regards the sale of Osun Osogbo.