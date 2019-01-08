Hyundai Records Car Deliveries

Hyundai motors has announced that it delivered 677,945 vehicles in the United States (US), and 7.1 million in India in 2018.

This is just as General Motors (GM) explained its sales of 200,000 electric vehicles in 2018.

Within 2018 in India, Hyundai said it sold 7,10,012 units, its highest ever in a year, as compared with 6,78,221 units in 2017.

Domestic sales during the year rose 4.3 per cent to 5,50,002 units as compared with 5,27,320 units in 2017, the company said.

Exports during the year rose to 1,60,010 units, up 6 per cent from 1,50,901 units in 2017.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group has flagged another year of tepid car sales growth on the back of a slow 2018, saying trade protectionism adds uncertainty and major markets such as the United States and China remained sluggish.

In his first New Year address to employees, group heir apparent Euisun Chung said Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation would complete a restructuring of South Korea’s second-biggest conglomerate, which is widely expected to pave the way for him to formally succeed his octogenarian father as head of the group.

The complicated succession plans come as Hyundai contends with a bunch of problems that have cost it market share in China and the United States and stalled its rise up the ranks of global automakers.