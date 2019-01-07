Zenith Bank Launches Account Blocking Solution

Poised to ensure its customers are protected and operate their accounts in a safe and secure environment, Zenith Bank has scored yet another first with the introduction of Account Blocking code *966*911#.

A statement from the bank at the weekend, said customers who suspect their accounts have been compromised, or who lost/misplaced their debit (ATM) cards can dial the Block Account Code *966*911# on the phone numbers registered with the account to secure their funds.

This, it stated, became necessary as the bank plays deeper into the retail end of the banking industry, using its top-notch technology and array of innovative products as it works to deepen financial inclusion in conjunction with regulators of the nation’s financial system regulators.

“Other codes as part of the Eazy Way banking offered by Zenith Bank include the *966# to ease account opening process by potential customers; while checking account balance has never been easier than dialing *966*00#.

“Customers who desire to reset their Personal Identification Number (PIN), or Password, the bank continued, can do so from the comfort of their homes with *966*60#.

“To update Bank Verification Number (BVN), the statement said customers can dial *966*BVN#; and dial *966*Amount*MobileNo.# to buy airtime.

By dialing *966*Amount*AccountNo.# for funds transfers,” the statement explained.