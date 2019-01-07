Kogi PDP Seeks Immediate Release of  Melaye

By Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi State have called for the immediate release of Senator Dino Melaye , and his unconditional discharge from all frivolous and contrived charges for which he is being tried in about seven courts in Abuja and Lokoja.

The party also described as cowardly, retrogressive, repressive and persecutive, the occupation of the residence, inhuman evacuation and the ultimate incarceration of Melaye by the Nigeria Police in cahoots with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at the national level and Kogi State.

The party, in a statement issued and signed yesterday by the Kogi West PDP Zonal Chairman, Mr. Taiwo Kola-Ojo, stressed that any breach of the law should not be condoned when such had been proved.

The party stressed the need to accord appropriate respect to Melaye against whom no offence has been proved.

Rising from an emergency meeting held at the Iyah-Gbede residence of General David Jemibewon (rtd), to review the unabated intimidation of Melaye, the party faithful described the ordeal experienced by their representative since he saw the light and departed the dark world of APC, as a deliberate de-marketing and disenfranchising strategy to cripple the re-election campaign of Melaye.

The party also described the various tactics against the PDP across the country as medicine after death, as the party avowed that the good people of Kogi West had made up their minds to return Melaye to the Senate whether he is allowed to campaign or not, just the same way his recall exercise was killed by the people despite his incapacitation during the period.

The party described the tenure of Melaye as having impacted on the people of Kogi West than what Kogi State and Local Government Areas (LGA) in the area have done.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the representation of Melaye, as evident in his emergence as the Senator of the year on two occasions.

The Party called on the people of Kogi West to resist the wickedness of APC by voting massively for Melaye and other PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that their votes are the surest insurance they have against the oppression, destruction, tears, blood and sorrow, that have become the character and policies of the APC administration at all levels in the last four years.

The stakeholders promised to mobilise Kogi West people to vote for Melaye “whether he is released from detention or not”.