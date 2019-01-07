Four Robbery Suspects in Ogun Police Net For Attacking Churches

By Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Nemesis seems to have caught up with four members of an armed robbery gang that raided a church in Ogun State at the weekend.

It was gathered that the four suspects who specialised in raiding churches in Awa and its environs in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state, were apprehended on yesterday morning.

The four suspects are Akinniyi Moses (aka conjour), 43; Ogunfowoke Kayode, 23; Michael Idogun (aka headboy), 35, and Izunna Odah, 29.

According to the spokesman of the state Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the arrest of the four suspects was made possible following series of complaints lodged at the state command headquarters in Abeokuta over incessant attacks at various times on the worship centres in the town.

On the heel of several complaints, it was gathered that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, quickly directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in-charge of Awa-Ijebu station to go after the hoodlums and bring them to justice within the shortest possible time.

In compliance with the CP’s directive, it was learnt that the DPO, Olu Monday, detailed his detectives to embark on an intelligence-based investigation in order to unravel those behind the act. The efforts paid off and the four suspects were arrested following a tip-off.

Upon interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspects confessed being responsible for the attacks on churches in the area. Among the churches they confessed to have robbed include Methodist Church Oru-Ijebu; Love of Epistles Church, Ago Iwoye, and a building at Ajebo in Oru ijebu.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included a double barrel locally made pistol, 17.62mm live ammunition, five DBSG live cartridges, six mobile phones, three Ox standing fans, a loud speaker, two Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO) identity cards, a plasma television set, two gas cylinders, a bullet proof vest, five stabilizers, a Church bell, two pistol purses and a jack knife.

However, all the items have been identified by their owners.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the four suspects to the operatives attached to the Federal Special Anti-Robbery (FSARS) of the state command for a discreet investigation into the matter.