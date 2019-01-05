Another Feather for ADRON Homes Boss Adetola 

Probably if name is a barrier, Adetola Emmanuel King, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADRON Homes and Properties Ltd, wouldn’t have gotten his names combination right. Undoubtedly, he is a young and energetic man who is living his dream and sharpening edges within the short time of ADRON’s creation. As Borokini, Bobajiro, Babalaje, Akile, Asiwaju, Asoludero and now Aare Apesinola of Ibadan land, probably he would become an unopposed king someday.

Oba Adetola Emmanel King as he preferred to be called is a man of no match when it comes to Real Estate management. He does that with relentless joy of the heart. He is a philanthropist whose passion is to make common man have foods on their on their table. Also, his dream is to make Nigerians own houses and become landlords within short time with properties spread across Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, Ogun and Dubai, just to mention few.

Thus, it’s often said that when a man makes his ways right with his creator, the oozes of divine blessings upon him and his households would be like ritual making. Emmanuel King blessing comes with a basket full of thanksgiving as he manages one of the leading Real Estate Management Company within and outside the country.

Recently in Ibadan, his Royal Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji conferred on him and his beautiful wife, Aderonke, the Aare Apesinola of Ibadan land and Yeye Aare Apesinola. For Emmanuel King, the well-being of his staff is his best watchword. He does that to the fullest and that is why many of the company’s employees can count years of fruitfulness, which was reeled out at the recent Lemon party hosted by the company to honour and reward the staff and contributors.