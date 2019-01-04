Shehu Sani Urges Nigerians to Vote Out Buhari

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has urged Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next month’s elections.

Sani was elected on the platform of the APC but defected from the party when he was denied a controversial automatic ticket.

He later joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) where he is seeking re-election.

Addressing members of the Igbo Youth Peace and Unity Initiative in Kaduna, Thursday, Sani said the APC government has wreaked havoc on the people in the past three years, adding that Nigerians have a date with history on February 16, to vote out Buhari.

“We must not deceive ourselves, we must tell ourselves the truth, the country is sick, the state is sick.

“Nigerians expected a better deal than what we are having today. People who begged you three and half years ago to vote them have turned themselves to demi gods” Sani said.

He said the poor were being oppressed, retrenched from work, marginalised and evil perpetrated against them.

“We have seen how poverty has ravaged the lives of Nigerians in the last three and half years, we have seen the killings, the level of bloodshed and violence, we have seen the division, the hopelessness, we have seen how a governor of a state has sacked thousands of people out of their work.

“How on earth do we give another opportunity to a man who has no human face, who has no human heart” he said.

According to him, the powers that be, want to unseat him to continue to enslave the masses.

“They want the seat of Shehu Sani in order to continue to enslave you. We are moving out of Egypt.

“Those people in power in Kaduna State represent the wall of Jerico that has to be pulled down.

“Am here seeking for your votes, support and prayers that we must not allow any stooge to take over the Kaduna Central senatorial seat.

“If the governor of this state wants to compensate his boy, he should find a job for him, but not the Kaduna central senatorial seat” he said.

According to Sani: “Kaduna Central seat is not for sale, is not for a running dog, not for a puppy, is not for a puppet and is not for a hand bag boy.

“When you re-elect us into office, you are re-electing politics of principle, courage, bravery and value.

“You should not elect people who will go and do the bidding of their godfathers.

“Elect people who will do the bidding of the poor, the down trodden, the traders, the artisan, the mechanic, civil servants and the beggars in the street.

“It is unfortunate that our country, a very blessed one, but the leaders have identified with negative activities and evil actions.

“From the killings in Zamfara to Birnin Gwari, the killings in the North-east part of Nigeria and North central of herdsmen.

“We have a duty to send a clear message to the leadership of the country that we can show you the way out just as the previous government was shown the way out of power.

Since they could not get me to sign the $350m loan, so they want somebody who can go and sign and bring it to them. “Nowadays, they go about removing our posters and billboards, but if they are popular, why are they doing what they are doing?

“I am calling on you to know that it is not just your vote that is needed but also you must be the campaign agents of this movement. This is not a campaign team but a movement to deliver our people out of the hands of Pharaoh.”