Prepare to Take over Leadership, Buhari Charges Nigerian Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja charged Nigerian youths to prepare to take over political leadership, saying his generation would soon quit the stage.

The president who made these remarks while receiving the youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by its Acting National Leader, Kingsley Dozie Lawrence, described Nigerian youths as very active and critically important in the Nigerian project.

‘‘Youths are very virile and active. A greater part of the Nigerian population is made up of youths. They must always be a factor at all times.

‘‘Youths must begin to groom themselves for the leadership of Nigeria.

‘‘I said this to the leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students yesterday (Thursday) – sooner than later we will leave the stage and you will takeover. You have to equip yourselves properly,’’ the president was quoted as saying.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari welcomed the group for appreciating his administration’s effort in providing the much-needed infrastructure across the country.