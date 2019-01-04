Ogun APC Caretaker Members Are Interlopers, Says Party Faction

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The state executive committee of a faction of the Ogun State chapter of thea All Progressives Congress (APC) has risen in stout defence of the statement credited to the state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, describing the members of the caretaker as interlopers and confusionists.

The faction, in a statement issued and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Wole Elegbede, Thursday, reacted to a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesman of the Caretaker Committee, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye.

According to Elegbede: “Tunde Oladunjoye lacks the integrity and does not possess the pedigree to castigate the governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. If he is truly a member of APC in Ogun State as he wants us to believe, then he should not have spoken thoughtlessly to the leader of our party in Ogun State the way he did. It could be recalled that Oladunjoye was recently disgraced out of Ogun APC after which he wrote an epilogue that he was quitting politics for good. How such an ingrate now turns around to speak for Ogun APC should baffle the understanding of every reasonable man”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the State Executive Committee of Ogun APC is currently and effectively discharging its responsibilities under the constitution of our great party, hence the supreme law of Nigeria. Any other body, which pretends to carry out those functions is a contrived body unknown to the constitution, the Exco of our party and the generality of our dedicated members across the state”.

He added that Amosun deserved the respect of every member of the party in Ogun State, except pretenders who have nothing to offer to the development, progress and unity of the party.

“Some people came to join or rejoin the party through the back door. So, they may not appreciate what it takes for Senator Amosun to build the party and make it strong. These are the elements that are painting the governor in bad light and bent on destroying the party in Ogun State”, Elegbede said.