Emmanuel Empowers Akwa Ibom Youths

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has pledged to uphold the tenets of social contract entered with the generality of the youths in the state.

Emmanuel made this pledge during the end of the year 2018 get-together with the youths of Uyo Senatorial District which took place at the Christ the King Primary School ground, Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

The governor, accompanied by the speaker, State House of Assembly, Mr. Onofiok Luke and the state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Obong Paul Ekpo, said the social contract would not deviate from the provision of basic necessities of daily living and the promotion of indices of sustainable development in the state.

He indicated that the desire of the youths for proper participation in governance would be enhanced by the appointment of more youths in positions of leadership and encouragement of improvements in skill training, adding that the ongoing industrialisation programme would open more opportunities in private sector partnership of training the youths within and abroad.

Emmanuel said the investments of his administration in agricultural revolution are major steps to tackling food shortage in sustaining the primary purpose of feeding families, hoping that youth groups would continue to demonstrate expected peaceful situation in the state.

The Special Assistant to the governor on youth matters, Mr. AniefiokIwa-Udofia, said from January to December 2018, God had been faithful in giving victory to the youths to scale above sudden death and diseases, appreciating the governor for effective performance to the delight of youth groups in the state.

Iwa-Udofia noted that Emmanuel has consciously injected love and sacrifice in the governance of Akwa Ibom, that resulted in the ongoing free and compulsory education policy and the successful inauguration of private partnership industries, adding that there have been several special interventions in the interest of youths in the state.

He remarked that the Emmanuel-led administration has provided opportunities of political inclusion through the appointment of youths to preside over public institutions, assuring that the confidence reposed on the youths would be overwhelmingly protected by serving as ambassadors and admirers of the present administration in the state.

Iwaudofia said that the youths have taken the resolution of remaining committed to helping the state government realize the visions of industrialization by maintaining peaceful disposition devoid of crime and social vices.

The get-together, which also took place at Eket and Ikot Ekpene senatorial districts, was attended by state and national legislators, commissioners, special advisers and a cross section of youth leaders in the state.