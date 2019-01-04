Dino Melaye Surrenders to Police

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that Sen. Dino Melaye has surrendered to the police after a seven-day siege to his Abuja residence by the personnel of the force.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that personnel of the force had laid siege to the Abuja residence of Melaye to effect his arrest over a case of culpable homicide.

NAN also reports that Melaye and his gang were accused of shooting a police officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF), while on duty in Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi.

The Force spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, who confirmed the development to NAN on Friday in Abuja, said Melaye opened the door to the house and fell down in front of the waiting personnel of the force.

Moshood said investigation into the matter would continue.

The spokesman had said at a news conference that police operatives would continue to be at the residence of Melaye until he surrendered himself for arrest.

Moshood had alleged that Melaye refused to report to the Police Command in Kogi to answer the charges in spite of the letter written to the Clerk of the National Assembly.(NAN)